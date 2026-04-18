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Sarfaraz Ahmed: Steering Pakistan's Cricket Team to New Horizons in Bangladesh

Pakistan has appointed Sarfaraz Ahmed as the head coach of its Test team for the upcoming series against Bangladesh. Accompanied by bowling coach Umar Gul, Sarfaraz aims to bolster the team's performance. The squad features a mix of veterans and fresh talent, with four uncapped players making their debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:18 IST
Sarfaraz Ahmed: Steering Pakistan's Cricket Team to New Horizons in Bangladesh
Sarfaraz Ahmed

In a pivotal move, Pakistan has appointed former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as the head coach of its Test cricket team for the upcoming two-match series in Bangladesh, the country's cricket board announced on Saturday.

Since Jason Gillespie resigned as the red-ball coach in December, the team has been under the interim guidance of Aaqib Javed and Azhar Mahmood. Sarfaraz, known for leading Pakistan to a Champions Trophy victory in 2017, has prior coaching experience with the under-19 team and Pakistan Shaheens. Under the continued captaincy of Shan Masood, the team looks set to invigorate its lineup with young talent.

Renowned for his strategies on the field, Sarfaraz is joined by former teammate Umar Gul, who will serve as the bowling coach. The 16-member squad heading to Dhaka on May 8 includes uncapped players Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori alongside seasoned contributors such as Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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