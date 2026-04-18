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Punjab Kings Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings, the unbeaten side in the IPL, face off against the injured Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants. Punjab's strong batting lineup has propelled them to the top, while Lucknow, marred by Pant's injury and inferior batting performances, struggles in the bottom half of the table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:31 IST
Punjab Kings Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Lucknow Super Giants
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Table-toppers Punjab Kings are set to leverage their formidable batting prowess in their upcoming IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants. The Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, have not tasted defeat this season, securing four wins and a high net run rate.

In stark contrast, Lucknow Super Giants are grappling with form and consistency issues. They are further disadvantaged by skipper Rishabh Pant's concerning elbow injury. This injury threatens to compromise Lucknow's already struggling season, as highlighted by their recent losses.

The Kings' formidable lineup, including Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer, poses a significant challenge for Lucknow's bowling attack. To dethrone the Kings, Lucknow must deliver a cohesive batting performance, a feat they have found elusive thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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