Rishabh Pant Leads Lucknow Super Giants After Injury Scare
Rishabh Pant, captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, chose to field against the Punjab Kings in an IPL match, despite concerns over his fitness after an elbow injury. He assured fans of his fitness during the toss against Punjab, demonstrating resilience and leadership for his team.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:31 IST
In a thrilling IPL encounter, Rishabh Pant of the Lucknow Super Giants decided to field first against Punjab Kings after winning the toss on Sunday.
Pant, who had a scare with his fitness due to an elbow injury in a previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, confidently led his team to the toss.
This game features prominent players like Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, and Mohammed Shami from Lucknow, and Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal for Punjab, promising a competitive contest.
(With inputs from agencies.)