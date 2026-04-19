Rishabh Pant Leads Lucknow Super Giants After Injury Scare

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Rishabh Pant of the Lucknow Super Giants decided to field first against Punjab Kings after winning the toss on Sunday.

Pant, who had a scare with his fitness due to an elbow injury in a previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, confidently led his team to the toss.

This game features prominent players like Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, and Mohammed Shami from Lucknow, and Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal for Punjab, promising a competitive contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)