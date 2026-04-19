Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Leads Lucknow Super Giants After Injury Scare

Rishabh Pant, captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, chose to field against the Punjab Kings in an IPL match, despite concerns over his fitness after an elbow injury. He assured fans of his fitness during the toss against Punjab, demonstrating resilience and leadership for his team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:31 IST
Rishabh Pant Leads Lucknow Super Giants After Injury Scare
Rishabh Pant

In a thrilling IPL encounter, Rishabh Pant of the Lucknow Super Giants decided to field first against Punjab Kings after winning the toss on Sunday.

Pant, who had a scare with his fitness due to an elbow injury in a previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, confidently led his team to the toss.

This game features prominent players like Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, and Mohammed Shami from Lucknow, and Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal for Punjab, promising a competitive contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, exploitation

As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, ...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-India arrests officials at aviation regulator, Reliance in drone bribery probe

UPDATE 1-India arrests officials at aviation regulator, Reliance in drone br...

 Global
3
REFILE-Nigerian airlines pause flight suspension as minister urges talks on fuel costs

REFILE-Nigerian airlines pause flight suspension as minister urges talks on ...

 Global
4
Tribal woman held for killing relative in Palakkad

Tribal woman held for killing relative in Palakkad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026