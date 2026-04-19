Cricket Chaos: Tractor Drives Onto Pitch Amid Political Rage
In Jalgaon, a politician drove a tractor onto the cricket pitch during the MLA Trophy final out of anger for not being invited. The match was canceled due to the damage. The altercation startled attendees, and although police intervened, no formal complaint was lodged.
- Country:
- India
The final match of a cricket tournament in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, was abruptly halted after a local politician, upset over not being invited, drove a tractor onto the pitch, authorities reported on Sunday.
The surprising incident unfolded on April 12 during the MLA Trophy final in Dharangaon, located over 400 kilometers from Mumbai. A viral video captures the municipal council president's dramatic entrance that disrupted the game.
According to officials, the enraged leader's actions left the pitch damaged and unplayable, forcing organizers to call off the match and prompting questions about event security. Law enforcement quickly contained the situation, and no official complaint was filed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cricket
- tractor
- jalgaon
- Maharashtra
- politician
- pitch
- MLA Trophy
- Dharangaon
- viral video
- match canceled
ALSO READ
Chaos Strikes MLA Trophy: Tractor Vandalism Halts Cricket Final
USM Alger Secures Spot in Final Amid Pitch Chaos
Health Minister Visits Ailing Politician's Father in Hospital
Modi Sharpens BJP's Pitch Against TMC in West Bengal
Maharashtra's Ambitious Pitch for Data and EduCity Projects Gains Momentum