Cricket Chaos: Tractor Drives Onto Pitch Amid Political Rage

The final match of a cricket tournament in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, was abruptly halted after a local politician, upset over not being invited, drove a tractor onto the pitch, authorities reported on Sunday.

The surprising incident unfolded on April 12 during the MLA Trophy final in Dharangaon, located over 400 kilometers from Mumbai. A viral video captures the municipal council president's dramatic entrance that disrupted the game.

According to officials, the enraged leader's actions left the pitch damaged and unplayable, forcing organizers to call off the match and prompting questions about event security. Law enforcement quickly contained the situation, and no official complaint was filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)