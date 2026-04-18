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Ashish Nehra: The Catalyst Behind Gujarat Titans' Success

Harbhajan Singh praises Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra for his engaging, football-manager-like approach that has fortified the team's unity and success. Former players also highlight the rise of young pacers Kartik Tyagi and Ashok Sharma, crediting resilience, fitness, and hard work for their promising future in Indian cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:24 IST
Ashish Nehra: The Catalyst Behind Gujarat Titans' Success
Ashish Nehra
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh has lauded Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra for his dynamic, football-manager-like approach that has solidified the team's success. Speaking on JioHotstar, Harbhajan likened Nehra's style to that of an energetic football manager, noting his constant interaction and in-depth understanding of cricket strategy.

Harbhajan emphasized Nehra's ability to foster a comforting atmosphere, highlighting his active presence throughout matches. "Nehra's strategic clarity and group unity are key contributors to Gujarat Titans' achievements," Harbhajan asserted. Nehra's proactive communication with players has marked him as a pivotal figure within the franchise.

In a related discussion, former cricketer Suresh Raina highlighted the hard work and resilience behind young fast bowlers Kartik Tyagi and Ashok Sharma's rise in the IPL. Tyagi's fitness and technical adjustments have been crucial, while Ashok's inspiring journey has garnered praise for their bright future in Indian cricket.

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