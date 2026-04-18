Bhatia's Astounding Ascent: A Stellar Show at RBC Heritage

At the RBC Heritage, Akshay Bhatia showcased a stellar performance by shooting an impressive 8-under 63. This achievement propelled him up 46 positions on the leaderboard, positioning him at tied-19th going into the weekend.

Fellow competitors also put up strong performances, with Sahith Theegala carding a solid 4-under 67, bringing his total to 6-under par, tying him with Bhatia at 19th. Meanwhile, Sudarshan Yellamaraju ended his day with a notable 5-under 66.

The high-flying Matthew Fitzpatrick leads the tournament after a flawless 8-under 63, maintaining a one-stroke advantage over Viktor Hovland. As the competition intensifies, golf enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the outcomes of the upcoming rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)