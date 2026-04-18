Clash of Titans: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
In the IPL showdown, Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel chose to bowl after winning the toss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both teams remained unchanged, hoping to outplay each other under the leadership of prominent cricketers such as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in their respective squads.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:13 IST
Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel made a strategic choice to bowl first after winning the toss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League match this Saturday.
Notably, neither team made alterations to their line-ups, showing confidence in their existing strategies and players.
Featuring cricket stars like Virat Kohli representing the challengers and KL Rahul for the Capitals, the match promises intense competition on the field.
(With inputs from agencies.)