Clash of Titans: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel made a strategic choice to bowl first after winning the toss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League match this Saturday.

Notably, neither team made alterations to their line-ups, showing confidence in their existing strategies and players.

Featuring cricket stars like Virat Kohli representing the challengers and KL Rahul for the Capitals, the match promises intense competition on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)