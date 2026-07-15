Tragic Web: India's Enduring Battle With Sexual Violence

On a Saturday evening, an 11-year-old girl departed her home in eastern India for a friend's birthday party but tragically never returned. According to local police, she was abducted, raped, and subsequently killed by being thrown into a pond.

This incident illustrates the ongoing crisis of sexual violence plaguing India, where over 80 rapes are reported daily, with many more going unreported due to stigma. Legal reforms post-2012's infamous Delhi gang rape have not curbed the prevalence of such attacks, activists argue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party faces scrutiny over unfulfilled promises of women's safety as societal issues rooted in patriarchy and systemic failures in law enforcement persist. Recent high-profile cases stress the need for deeper institutional changes beyond governmental shifts.