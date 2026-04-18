Miller's Masterstroke: Capitals Seal Last-Over IPL Thriller

In a dramatic showdown at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, David Miller led the Delhi Capitals to a nail-biting victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the 26th match of the IPL 2026. Chasing a target of 176, the Capitals clinched victory with just one ball to spare, thanks to Miller's late-game heroics.

The Capitals faced a daunting challenge early on, collapsing to 18/3 in the powerplay due to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's stellar bowling. However, crucial half-centuries from KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs steadied the innings, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

In the final over, with 15 runs required, Romario Shepherd's bowling succumbed to Miller's power-hitting as he smashed two sixes and a four, securing the win. Tristan Stubbs, who scored an unbeaten 60, credited Miller's match-winning strike as the decisive factor and expressed confidence in their team strategy during the presentation ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)