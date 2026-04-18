Miller's Masterstroke: Capitals Seal Last-Over IPL Thriller
David Miller's explosive innings lifted Delhi Capitals to a dramatic victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026. Despite early setbacks, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs anchored the chase, with Miller's late heroics sealing the win in the final over. Stubbs was named Player of the Match for his pivotal role.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic showdown at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, David Miller led the Delhi Capitals to a nail-biting victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the 26th match of the IPL 2026. Chasing a target of 176, the Capitals clinched victory with just one ball to spare, thanks to Miller's late-game heroics.
The Capitals faced a daunting challenge early on, collapsing to 18/3 in the powerplay due to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's stellar bowling. However, crucial half-centuries from KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs steadied the innings, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.
In the final over, with 15 runs required, Romario Shepherd's bowling succumbed to Miller's power-hitting as he smashed two sixes and a four, securing the win. Tristan Stubbs, who scored an unbeaten 60, credited Miller's match-winning strike as the decisive factor and expressed confidence in their team strategy during the presentation ceremony.
(With inputs from agencies.)