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Miller's Magic and DC's Resilient Run: A Triumph Against RCB

Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Y Venugopala Rao praised David Miller for his impressive comeback in an IPL match against RCB, following a difficult game against GT. Miller's crucial sixes secured DC's win. Captain Axar Patel and players KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs contributed significantly to the victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:17 IST
Miller's Magic and DC's Resilient Run: A Triumph Against RCB
Miller

Amidst the high stakes of an IPL face-off, Delhi Capitals' David Miller emerged as the hero, orchestrating a remarkable win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This came on the heels of a tough defeat against Gujarat Titans.

When DC lost three early wickets to RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, it seemed like an uphill battle. However, crucial contributions from Captain Axar Patel, who bravely played through cramps, KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs turned the tide in DC's favor. Their partnership under pressure exemplified teamwork and resilience.

Y Venugopala Rao, DC's Director of Cricket, noted the importance of experience in tight situations. He expressed confidence in his team, particularly in Miller's ability to deliver when it mattered most, and commended the standout performances of key players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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