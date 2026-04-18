Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The Swing Maestro's Glorious Return

In a spectacular display of cricketing prowess, former Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recent performance against the Delhi Capitals has been lauded by former cricketer Mohammed Kaif. Bhuvneshwar's ability to swing the ball and dismantle top-order batsmen continues to captivate the cricket world. Kaif, reminiscing about Bhuvneshwar's early career, wondered if a return to the Indian team might be on the cards.

Bhuvneshwar's stellar performance came during a chase of 176 runs, where he took three critical wickets, reducing the Capitals to 18/3 in the power play. Conceding just 26 runs in his four overs, Bhuvneshwar has taken 10 wickets in six matches this IPL season, and recently joined Yuzi Chahal as the first-ever pacer to reach 200 IPL wickets.

He debuted for India in 2012, last playing in the T20 World Cup 2022 against England. Bhuvneshwar's international career boasts 294 wickets across 229 games, making him a formidable force in Indian cricket history. As the cricketing community watches his current form, speculation about his return to the national team gains momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)