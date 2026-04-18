Rybakina and Muchova Set for Thrilling Stuttgart Open Final Showdown

In a commanding display at the Stuttgart Open, top-seeded Elena Rybakina advanced to the finals by defeating Russia's Mirra Andreeva in straight sets. The 7-5, 6-1 victory underscored Rybakina's form as she prepares to face Karolina Muchova in the WTA 500 indoor claycourt tournament final.

Rybakina and Andreeva traded holds early in the opening set before the Kazakh raised her game to secure a crucial break, moving up 4-2. Though Andreeva managed to level at 4-4, Rybakina's relentless play in the second set saw her surge to a decisive 5-0 lead, closing the match efficiently.

"I'm happy with my performance; my serve was strong, and I kept aggressive," Rybakina stated. Meanwhile, Muchova earned her spot in the final after a taxing three-set duel against Elina Svitolina, ultimately winning 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

(With inputs from agencies.)