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Sunrisers Hyderabad Edge Out Chennai Super Kings In Thrilling IPL Encounter

Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a narrow 10-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling IPL match. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Eshan Malinga's bowling was instrumental, securing five wickets. Despite a strong batting performance, CSK fell short at 184/8. Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen starred for Hyderabad with impressive half-centuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:41 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad Edge Out Chennai Super Kings In Thrilling IPL Encounter
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Sunrisers Hyderabad triumphed over the Chennai Super Kings by a slender margin of 10 runs in an exhilarating IPL face-off on Saturday. Leading the charge in Hyderabad's bowling attack were Nitish Kumar Reddy and Eshan Malinga, who collectively seized five crucial wickets.

Hyderabad, defending a total of 195, managed to fend off a struggling Chennai Super Kings, restricting them to 184 for eight. This defeat marks CSK's fourth in six matches, as they continue to face challenges this season.

Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen were pivotal in Hyderabad's 194-run tally, each contributing a splendid 59 runs. For CSK, while Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj claimed three wickets each, their efforts weren't sufficient to turn the tables.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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