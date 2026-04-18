Left Menu

Bowlers' Brilliance: SRH Triumphs Over CSK in Thrilling IPL Encounter

Sunrisers Hyderabad edged out Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in a tense IPL match, thanks to Eshan Malinga's precise bowling and Shivang Kumar's crucial spin. Despite a strong start from CSK, Sunrisers' bowlers restricted them, securing victory and moving to fourth place in the league table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:49 IST
Bowlers' Brilliance: SRH Triumphs Over CSK in Thrilling IPL Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a riveting IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by a slim margin of 10 runs, largely thanks to the exceptional bowling of pacer Eshan Malinga and spinner Shivang Kumar.

Kumar's strategic spin and Malinga's sharp deliveries created difficulties for CSK, who were chasing a target of 195. Malinga impressed with figures of 3 for 29, while Shivang contributed significantly by restricting the opponents through his spin in crucial overs.

This victory pushed Sunrisers to the fourth position in the standings, while CSK was left at seventh place. The game was marked by standout performances, including Abhishek Sharma's rapid half-century, although CSK's chase ultimately faltered under Sunrisers' tight bowling strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Brinksmanship: U.S. Engages Iran from Islamabad

Diplomatic Brinksmanship: U.S. Engages Iran from Islamabad

 Global
2
Trump says US negotiators will be in Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran, reports AP.

Trump says US negotiators will be in Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran,...

 Global
3
Assam Delimitation Debate: CM Sarma's Stance Against Congress Allegations

Assam Delimitation Debate: CM Sarma's Stance Against Congress Allegations

 India
4
Ballia Court Delivers 25-Year Imprisonment in Landmark POCSO Ruling

Ballia Court Delivers 25-Year Imprisonment in Landmark POCSO Ruling

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026