Sports Highlights: Trade Moves, Playoffs, and Tiger Woods’ Progress

The NFL announced it is not investigating coach Mike Vrabel over photos with journalist Diana Russini, maintaining a focus on integrity and public confidence.

In NFL trades, the Giants exchanged Dexter Lawrence with the Bengals for a top draft pick, amid contract disputes. Meanwhile, in NASCAR, Chase Elliott remains pivotal after his Kansas win.

Tiger Woods is reportedly improving in rehab, focusing on pain management as the sports world marks achievements in ATP, WTA, and NBA games.

(With inputs from agencies.)