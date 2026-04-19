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Highway Chaos: Fatal Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles Disrupts Traffic

A deadly multi-vehicle pile-up on National Highway 50 near Danapur in Hospet taluk led to fears over four fatalities, caused by a speeding garlic-laden lorry. The crash involved a bus, a car, and several bikes, resulting in significant traffic disruptions and ongoing rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballari(Ktk) | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:59 IST
Highway Chaos: Fatal Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles Disrupts Traffic
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  • India

A tragic accident on National Highway 50 has left at least four people feared dead and others injured on Sunday morning. This incident occurred near Danapur in Hospet taluk, Vijayanagara district, involving a bus, a garlic-laden lorry, a car, and several two-wheelers.

Police reports indicate that the accident originated as a minor collision but rapidly escalated when the speeding lorry crashed into a bike, subsequently hitting a bus and a car before overturning. The lorry's fall on the car led to fears regarding the lives of four car occupants, suggesting they may have died instantly.

Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene, launching rescue operations to retrieve those trapped in the wreckage. The collision severely affected vehicular movement on the highway, with a significant traffic pile-up as efforts continue to manage and clear the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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