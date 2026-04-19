Teen Prodigy Ayush Mhatre's Injury Jolts Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings' struggling Indian Premier League journey hit another obstacle as their young star Ayush Mhatre suffered a hamstring tear, likely sidelining him for an extended period.

The 18-year-old has been a standout performer for the five-time champions, who have now slipped to seventh in the league following their defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. During the match, Mhatre scored a brisk 30 runs off 12 balls before his injury forced him from the field.

Chennai's batting coach Mike Hussey expressed uncertainty about the severity of the injury but acknowledged its potential impact. Despite the setback, the team looks forward to the opportunity for fresh talent to step up, with a crucial game against Mumbai Indians scheduled for Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)