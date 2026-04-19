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Spin Magic: Chakravarthy and Narine Shine as KKR Overpowers Rajasthan Royals

Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine delivered a spin masterclass, taking five wickets between them to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 155/9. Despite a strong start by the Royals, the Kolkata Knight Riders’ effective spin attack turned the tide, leading to a significant IPL victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:34 IST
Spin Magic: Chakravarthy and Narine Shine as KKR Overpowers Rajasthan Royals
Varun Chakravarthy
  • Country:
  • India

In a riveting IPL clash, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine emerged as the architects of Kolkata Knight Riders' triumph over Rajasthan Royals. Demonstrating impeccable spin skills, the duo took five wickets, stifling the Royals to a modest total of 155/9.

Initially, the Royals appeared dominant, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi racing to 63 runs without a loss. However, the luxury of such a start was soon overturned. Chakravarthy, who recorded his 200th T20 wicket, and Narine, dismantled the batting side in a spin onslaught.

Ajinkya Rahane, leading KKR, hesitated on unleashing the spin attack early, which allowed the Royals' openers to settle. Yet, once deployed, the spinners shifted momentum, leading to a collapse during the middle overs while Kartik Tyagi polished off the tail-enders, sealing a memorable win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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