Rajasthan Royals Strategize Bold Changes to Secure Victory
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag won the toss and chose to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match. Notable changes include Shimron Hetmyer returning to the Royals' lineup. KKR remains unchanged and is yet to secure a win this season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic decision during the Indian Premier League match, Rajasthan Royals' skipper Riyan Parag opted to bat first after winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.
The Royals introduced a couple of significant changes by welcoming back Shimron Hetmyer into the fold, replacing Lhuan-dre Pretorius. Brijesh Sharma also made an entry, substituting Tushar Deshpande.
On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders kept their lineup unchanged as they search for their first victory of the season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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