Rajasthan Royals Strategize Bold Changes to Secure Victory

In a strategic decision during the Indian Premier League match, Rajasthan Royals' skipper Riyan Parag opted to bat first after winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

The Royals introduced a couple of significant changes by welcoming back Shimron Hetmyer into the fold, replacing Lhuan-dre Pretorius. Brijesh Sharma also made an entry, substituting Tushar Deshpande.

On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders kept their lineup unchanged as they search for their first victory of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)