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Tragic Javelin Mishap: Polytechnic Student Loses Life During Rehearsal

A 19-year-old polytechnic student, Somendra Bohra, tragically died after being accidentally struck by a javelin during a sports rehearsal at Goral Chaur ground. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Authorities are investigating, and significant figures expressed condolences to the grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Champawat | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:24 IST
Tragic Javelin Mishap: Polytechnic Student Loses Life During Rehearsal
incident
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 19-year-old student from a polytechnic college lost his life after being accidentally hit by a javelin during a sports rehearsal at Goral Chaur ground, police confirmed on Sunday.

Somendra Bohra, a second-year student, was playing football when a participant's javelin struck him in the neck. The incident occurred on Saturday during an event organized by the Government Polytechnic College.

Bohra was immediately rushed to Champawat District Hospital, where he succumbed to severe injuries. Local authorities are conducting a thorough investigation, and prominent leaders have expressed their condolences to Bohra's grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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