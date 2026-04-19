Tragic Javelin Mishap: Polytechnic Student Loses Life During Rehearsal

In a tragic turn of events, a 19-year-old student from a polytechnic college lost his life after being accidentally hit by a javelin during a sports rehearsal at Goral Chaur ground, police confirmed on Sunday.

Somendra Bohra, a second-year student, was playing football when a participant's javelin struck him in the neck. The incident occurred on Saturday during an event organized by the Government Polytechnic College.

Bohra was immediately rushed to Champawat District Hospital, where he succumbed to severe injuries. Local authorities are conducting a thorough investigation, and prominent leaders have expressed their condolences to Bohra's grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)