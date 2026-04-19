AIADMK's Stand on Women's Reservation and Allegations Against DMK
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the DMK for opposing the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, accusing them of betraying women's rights. He defended AIADMK's support for the bill and alleged rising crime under the DMK's rule. The AIADMK promises prioritize education and better quality essentials.
- Country:
- India
At a recent rally, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a scathing attack on the DMK for opposing the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, calling their actions a betrayal of women's rights. The bill, which proposed 33 percent reservation for women, faced opposition from the DMK and its allies, Palaniswami stated.
Highlighting AIADMK's commitment to the cause, Palaniswami emphasized that the party had supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bill. He also targeted Chief Minister M K Stalin over the delimitation issue, accusing the DMK of raising unwarranted concerns despite assurances from the Centre.
Palaniswami further alleged a rise in crime during the DMK regime, citing thousands of sexual offense cases. Asserting AIADMK's dedication to stronger law and order, he promised quality rice and increased pensions while countering claims of BJP control during campaign events in Erode district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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