Left Menu

AIADMK's Stand on Women's Reservation and Allegations Against DMK

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the DMK for opposing the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, accusing them of betraying women's rights. He defended AIADMK's support for the bill and alleged rising crime under the DMK's rule. The AIADMK promises prioritize education and better quality essentials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Namakkal(Tn) | Updated: 19-04-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 23:04 IST
AIADMK's Stand on Women's Reservation and Allegations Against DMK
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent rally, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a scathing attack on the DMK for opposing the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, calling their actions a betrayal of women's rights. The bill, which proposed 33 percent reservation for women, faced opposition from the DMK and its allies, Palaniswami stated.

Highlighting AIADMK's commitment to the cause, Palaniswami emphasized that the party had supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bill. He also targeted Chief Minister M K Stalin over the delimitation issue, accusing the DMK of raising unwarranted concerns despite assurances from the Centre.

Palaniswami further alleged a rise in crime during the DMK regime, citing thousands of sexual offense cases. Asserting AIADMK's dedication to stronger law and order, he promised quality rice and increased pensions while countering claims of BJP control during campaign events in Erode district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Middle East Tensions Rattle European Stock Markets

Middle East Tensions Rattle European Stock Markets

 Global
2
Revolutionizing Surgical Safety: Kerala's New Protocol

Revolutionizing Surgical Safety: Kerala's New Protocol

 India
3
Diplomacy Urged: Iran's President Advocates Rational Solutions Amidst U.S. Tensions

Diplomacy Urged: Iran's President Advocates Rational Solutions Amidst U.S. T...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Germany's Industrial Stagnation: Challenges Looming Large

Germany's Industrial Stagnation: Challenges Looming Large

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026