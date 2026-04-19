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High-Stakes Diplomacy: US-Iran Talks in Islamabad Amid Rising Tensions

US President Donald Trump announced upcoming talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad, raising hopes of extending a ceasefire. Despite escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, US negotiators, including Jared Kushner, aim to secure an agreement. Pakistan has bolstered security for the arrival of foreign delegates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 23:05 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: US-Iran Talks in Islamabad Amid Rising Tensions

US President Donald Trump has unveiled plans for a new round of diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran, set to take place in Islamabad on Monday. Tensions are high as talks aim to extend a fragile ceasefire amidst escalations in the Strait of Hormuz.

The American negotiating team, including Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, will attempt to finalize an agreement, with hopes of bringing stability to the region. While Trump threatens severe repercussions if talks fail, including targeting Iranian infrastructure, there remains optimism for a peaceful resolution.

Security measures have been intensified in Islamabad as Pakistan prepares for the arrival of foreign delegations. Over 10,000 police personnel are on duty, with key points around the city under strict surveillance to ensure safety during this critical diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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