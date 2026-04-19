Odisha Sizzles: Jharsuguda Tops at 43.3°C Amid Sweltering Heatwave
Odisha experienced a severe heatwave, with Jharsuguda registering the highest temperature of 43.3°C. Other areas also saw soaring temperatures above 40°C, prompting school closures and morning classes in affected districts as authorities anticipate continued hot and humid conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-04-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 22:55 IST
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- India
Heatwave conditions swept across Odisha, with Jharsuguda recording an alarming 43.3 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD reported that at least 14 areas saw temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, intensifying concerns among residents and authorities.
School closures and revised schedules were announced in several districts to cope with the scorching weather, while forecasts predict sustained hot and sultry conditions in the coming days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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