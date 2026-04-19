Odisha Sizzles: Jharsuguda Tops at 43.3°C Amid Sweltering Heatwave

Heatwave conditions swept across Odisha, with Jharsuguda recording an alarming 43.3 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD reported that at least 14 areas saw temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, intensifying concerns among residents and authorities.

School closures and revised schedules were announced in several districts to cope with the scorching weather, while forecasts predict sustained hot and sultry conditions in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)