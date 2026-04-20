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Progressive Bulgaria Takes Lead in Parliamentary Election

The Progressive Bulgaria party, associated with former President Rumen Radev, leads with 44.59% of votes in Bulgaria's parliamentary election. Radev, known for his pro-Russian stance and opposition to military support for Ukraine, stepped down from the presidency in January to pursue a parliamentary role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 06:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 06:24 IST
Progressive Bulgaria Takes Lead in Parliamentary Election

Progressive Bulgaria, the political party linked to Bulgaria's pro-Russian former President Rumen Radev, is currently leading in the nation's parliamentary election. With 32% of votes counted, the party has secured 44.59% of the votes.

Rumen Radev, a eurosceptic and former fighter pilot, had been a formidable figure during his presidency. He opposes military support for Ukraine amidst the country's ongoing conflict with Moscow.

After stepping down from the presidency in January, Radev joined the parliamentary race following mass protests that led to the resignation of the previous government in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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