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Varun Chakravarthy Shines in Kolkata's Long-Awaited IPL Victory

Varun Chakravarthy's resurgence helped Kolkata Knight Riders break their winless streak, with his impressive spin bowling playing a pivotal role. Despite favorable batting conditions in the IPL, Chakravarthy delivered key performances, though consistency remains a challenge. Kolkata's recent win put them above Mumbai Indians in the league standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 11:38 IST
Varun Chakravarthy Shines in Kolkata's Long-Awaited IPL Victory
Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy played a crucial role in Kolkata Knight Riders' victory, ending a prolonged losing streak in the IPL.

The seasoned spinner excelled in challenging, batting-friendly conditions, delivering a standout performance at Eden Gardens with figures of 3-14 against Rajasthan Royals.

While Chakravarthy's form could be pivotal in future matches, he cautioned that the consistency of such performances is difficult on the current tracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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