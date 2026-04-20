Varun Chakravarthy Shines in Kolkata's Long-Awaited IPL Victory

Varun Chakravarthy played a crucial role in Kolkata Knight Riders' victory, ending a prolonged losing streak in the IPL.

The seasoned spinner excelled in challenging, batting-friendly conditions, delivering a standout performance at Eden Gardens with figures of 3-14 against Rajasthan Royals.

While Chakravarthy's form could be pivotal in future matches, he cautioned that the consistency of such performances is difficult on the current tracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)