Tennis-De Minaur knocked out in quarter-finals at Queen's Club

Top Seed Alex De Minaurs Hopes Of Adding His Name To The Illustrious List Of Winners Of The Queens Club Title Ended In Defeat By American Brandon Nakashima On Friday The Australian World Number Six Is Regarded As One Of The Best Exponents Of Grass Court Tennis But Was Unable To Handle The Aggressive Nakashima In A Quarterfinal Defeat A Tight Opening Set Dominated By Serve Was Edged By World Number Nakashima As He Converted The First Break Point Of The Match In The Th Game De Minaur Had A Chance At In The Second Set On Nakashimas Serve But Was Unable To Take It On A Boiling Hot Day On Andy Murray Arena

Top seed ​Alex de Minaur's ​hopes of adding ‌his name ​to the illustrious list of winners of the Queen's Club ‌title ended in defeat by American Brandon Nakashima on Friday. The Australian world number six is regarded ‌as one of the best exponents of grass ‌court tennis but was unable to handle the aggressive Nakashima in a 7-5 6-3 quarter-final defeat.

A tight opening ⁠set ​dominated by ⁠serve was edged by world number 32 Nakashima as ⁠he converted the first break point of the match ​in the 12th game. De Minaur had a chance ⁠at 1-1 in the second set on Nakashima's serve ⁠but ​was unable to take it.

On a boiling hot day on Andy Murray Arena, he ⁠dropped serve at 3-4 and there was no way ⁠back ⁠as Nakashima clinched his first win against a top-10 player in two years.