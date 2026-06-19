Tennis-Moutet loses nearly all Queen's prize money after sweary interview

French tennis player Corentin Moutet has lost nearly all his Queen's Club tournament prize money after being fined $40,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during a post-match interview.

Reuters | French Player Corentin Moutet Has Lost Nearly All His Prize Money From The Queens Club Tournament After Being Fined For An Expletiveladen Postmatch Interview Moutet Was Fined | Updated: 19-06-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 22:10 IST
Tennis-Moutet loses nearly all Queen's prize money after sweary interview
  • Country:
  • France

French player Corentin Moutet ​has lost nearly all ​his prize money ‌from the ​Queen's Club tournament after being fined for an expletive-laden post-match interview. Moutet was fined $40,000 ‌for swearing seven times while being interviewed on court by the BBC following his opening-round win over compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

In ‌a statement the ATP said the 27-year-old was punished for ‌unsportsmanlike conduct but has appealed. Moutet, who lost his next match to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, made $43,000 for reaching the second round.

The world number 36 ⁠was ​asked by ⁠the interviewer not to repeat the swear word after uttering it to describe ⁠being aced on match point by a 142mph second serve. He then ​said it three more times before the interview was ⁠cut short and apologies were made to the crowd and TV viewers. ⁠Afterwards ​he wrote on Instagram that he was 'just joking'.

Moutet has found himself in disciplinary trouble before. In 2022 he was defaulted ⁠from the Adelaide International for swearing at the umpire in a ⁠match against ⁠Serbia's Laslo Djere.

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) also cut him off that year because of issues ‌with his ‌behaviour.

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