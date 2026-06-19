Australia detects first suspected case of H5 bird flu

Australia has detected its first suspected case of H5 bird flu in a migratory wildlife bird in Western Australia, although the strain has not yet been confirmed.

Reuters | Australia Has Detected Its First Suspected Case Of H Bird Flu | Updated: 19-06-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 11:09 IST
Australia detects first suspected case of H5 bird flu
  • Country:
  • Australia

​Australia ‌has detected its ​first suspected case ‌of H5 bird flu, the agriculture minister ‌said on Friday.

The case ‌was in a "migratory wildlife bird" in ⁠Western Australia ​and ⁠it has not yet ⁠been confirmed to be ​H5, Julie Collins told ⁠reporters.

Australia is the only ⁠continent ​in the world without ⁠a confirmed case of the ⁠deadly ⁠strain.

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