Australia detects first suspected case of H5 bird flu

Australia Has Detected Its First Suspected Case Of H Bird Flu

​Australia ‌has detected its ​first suspected case ‌of H5 bird flu, the agriculture minister ‌said on Friday.

The case ‌was in a "migratory wildlife bird" in ⁠Western Australia ​and ⁠it has not yet ⁠been confirmed to be ​H5, Julie Collins told ⁠reporters.

Australia is the only ⁠continent ​in the world without ⁠a confirmed case of the ⁠deadly ⁠strain.