Australia detects first suspected case of H5 bird flu
Australia has detected its first suspected case of H5 bird flu in a migratory wildlife bird in Western Australia, although the strain has not yet been confirmed.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia has detected its first suspected case of H5 bird flu, the agriculture minister said on Friday.
The case was in a "migratory wildlife bird" in Western Australia and it has not yet been confirmed to be H5, Julie Collins told reporters.
Australia is the only continent in the world without a confirmed case of the deadly strain.
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