Motorcycling-Bagnaia dominates Czech Grand Prix sprint as Bezzecchi crashes out

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia delivered ​a commanding performance to win Saturday’s ​sprint at the Czech Grand ‌Prix, leading ​from the start to secure his first victory of the 2026 season.

Pole-sitter Ai Ogura, who had set a lap ‌record in qualifying, finished 0.241 seconds behind the Italian in Brno. The win was Bagnaia’s first since Sepang last season. "It was incredible. I am very happy. The first two ‌laps made everything," Bagnaia told reporters.

"I started when I tried to push open the ‌gap and when I tried to control a bit because the rear degree was not that bad but vibration was huge. So I need to slow down a bit and try to control ⁠in the ​last two gaps." Starting ⁠from third on the grid, Bagnaia was flawless and took the lead straightaway and never relinquished it, ⁠despite pressure from Ogura in the closing stages.

The Japanese rider never managed to close the gap ​enough to pose a real threat to Bagnaia. "The performance of the rear tire ⁠was really good, but the limitation for me was at the front," Ogura said.

"But we will have ⁠another ​chance tomorrow, so we will try again." Bagnaia's Ducati teammate Marc Marquez climbed from fifth on the grid to complete the podium in third, while VR46 Racing Team’s ⁠Fabio Di Giannantonio took fourth place.

Aprilia’s world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi crashed out of ⁠a late fifth ⁠place, his fourth sprint retirement of the season, as reducing his points advantage, with Jorge Martin, who finished in fifth, now just ‌15 points ‌behind.