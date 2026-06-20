Motorcycling-Bagnaia dominates Czech Grand Prix sprint as Bezzecchi crashes out

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia dominated the Czech Grand Prix sprint, leading from start to finish and securing his first victory of the 2026 season.

Reuters | Ducatis Francesco Bagnaia Delivered A Commanding Performance To Win Saturdays Sprint At The Czech Grand Prix | Updated: 20-06-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 20:04 IST
Motorcycling-Bagnaia dominates Czech Grand Prix sprint as Bezzecchi crashes out
Francesco Bagnaia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia delivered ​a commanding performance to win Saturday’s ​sprint at the Czech Grand ‌Prix, leading ​from the start to secure his first victory of the 2026 season.

Pole-sitter Ai Ogura, who had set a lap ‌record in qualifying, finished 0.241 seconds behind the Italian in Brno. The win was Bagnaia’s first since Sepang last season. "It was incredible. I am very happy. The first two ‌laps made everything," Bagnaia told reporters.

"I started when I tried to push open the ‌gap and when I tried to control a bit because the rear degree was not that bad but vibration was huge. So I need to slow down a bit and try to control ⁠in the ​last two gaps." Starting ⁠from third on the grid, Bagnaia was flawless and took the lead straightaway and never relinquished it, ⁠despite pressure from Ogura in the closing stages.

The Japanese rider never managed to close the gap ​enough to pose a real threat to Bagnaia. "The performance of the rear tire ⁠was really good, but the limitation for me was at the front," Ogura said.

"But we will have ⁠another ​chance tomorrow, so we will try again." Bagnaia's Ducati teammate Marc Marquez climbed from fifth on the grid to complete the podium in third, while VR46 Racing Team’s ⁠Fabio Di Giannantonio took fourth place.

Aprilia’s world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi crashed out of ⁠a late fifth ⁠place, his fourth sprint retirement of the season, as reducing his points advantage, with Jorge Martin, who finished in fifth, now just ‌15 points ‌behind.

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