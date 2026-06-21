Soccer-Lula mocks 'work-from-home' Neymar as Brazil wait on injured number 10

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva jokingly referred to Neymar as the national team's first "work-from-home" player due to his ongoing calf injury.

Reuters | Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva Poked Fun At Neymars Injuryhit World Cup | Updated: 21-06-2026 01:26 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 01:26 IST
Soccer-Lula mocks 'work-from-home' Neymar as Brazil wait on injured number 10
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula ​da Silva poked fun at Neymar's ​injury-hit World Cup, calling the absent ‌forward ​the national team's first "work-from-home" player as Carlo Ancelotti waits to see whether his number 10 can return against Scotland.

Speaking at an event ‌in Belo Horizonte announcing oncology investments for Brazil's public health system, Lula asked a boy in the audience who he thought was the best player in the national team. "Neymar," the child replied, prompting a ‌quick answer by the president.

"Neymar isn't even playing, man. Neymar is the world's first 'work-from-home' national ‌team player. A work-from-home player," Lula laughed. "I saw that (joke) on the internet yesterday. Any day now, they'll have to put together a national team using artificial intelligence — eleven Peles."

Neymar, an outspoken supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro, has been ⁠recovering ​from a calf injury ⁠for a month and has yet to play at the World Cup. He missed Brazil's 1-1 draw with Morocco in their ⁠Group C opener and was also ruled out of Friday's second-round match against Haiti, with Brazil winning 3-0.

The ​forward remained at Brazil's base in New Jersey rather than travelling with the squad ⁠to Philadelphia, following an individual training plan in an attempt to be ready for the final group game against Scotland ⁠on ​Wednesday. On Saturday, the 34-year-old forward took part in physical and ball-handling drills at the team's training centre alongside left back Alex Sandro, who also missed the match.

Ancelotti said after the Haiti ⁠match that Neymar would be reintegrated into the squad for the Scotland game, although his availability ⁠remains uncertain. Neymar has been ⁠training twice daily in New Jersey as he tries to accelerate his recovery, with Ancelotti expected to assess his condition during sessions on Monday ‌and Tuesday before ‌deciding whether he can play.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

The Digital Agriculture Boom Has an Infrastructure Problem: What China’s Digital Villages Reveal

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026