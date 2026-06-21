Cricket- Sooryavanshi hits record fifty, says pressure not a factor

India's 15-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed the fastest half-century in List A history, reaching 50 in just 11 balls during a 66-run win over Sri Lanka A.

Reuters | Indias Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashed The Fastest Halfcentury In List A Cricket History On Sunday | Updated: 21-06-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 21:02 IST
Cricket- Sooryavanshi hits record fifty, says pressure not a factor
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
  • Country:
  • India

India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed the ​fastest half-century in List A cricket ​history on Sunday, reaching ‌the milestone ​in just 11 balls in Dambulla but staying unfazed after his breakout season. The 15-year-old blazed 94 off 29 ‌deliveries in India’s 66-run win over Sri Lanka A in the tri-nation series final, striking 10 fours and eight sixes to power his side to 377-9.

Sri Lanka were dismissed ‌for 311 in reply, handing India victory. Sooryavanshi, who earned his maiden India ‌A call-up for the one-day international tri-series, is fresh off a standout Indian Premier League season, where he topped the scoring charts with 776 runs in 16 matches and set a new benchmark ⁠with ​65 sixes, surpassing Chris ⁠Gayle’s record.

“I didn’t think too much. I just wanted to make the most of the first ⁠10 overs and execute my plans,” he told reporters. "There was no pressure. I worked on ​areas that weren’t going well, and today everything came together.

"I’ve learned a lot. ⁠I’ve played 50-over cricket quite a bit, even if people don’t realise it. The conditions were ⁠different, ​but it was a good experience.” His performances for Rajasthan Royals made him the first player in IPL history to be named both Most Valuable Player and ⁠Best Emerging Player. India have named him in their squad for the upcoming Twenty20 ⁠International series against ⁠Ireland and England, where he could become the youngest player to represent India in men’s internationals, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who ‌debuted aged ‌16.

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