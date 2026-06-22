Up to two thirds of ​British voters, across all party lines, believe ​Britain's decision to leave the ‌European Union ​in 2016 has had a negative impact on the country, a poll by the European Council on Foreign ‌Relations (ECFR) showed on Sunday. The poll by the think tank, conducted from May 7 to 14 among more than 2,000 respondents, showed two thirds thought Brexit drove up the cost ‌of living and had a negative impact on the economy. "A decade on, Brits ‌realise their hopes for a better life outside the EU are going unfulfilled and that Brexit is undermining the UK’s ability to manage the issues voters care about most," the ECFR's head Mark ⁠Leonard said.

Of ​those polled, 56% ⁠thought leaving the EU was bad for tackling illegal migration, for trade and red tape, 57% believed it ⁠reduced chances for young people, and 57% believed it was "wrong" for Britain to leave ​the EU. Three quarters now wanted closer ties with the EU, the ECFR said.

The ⁠poll also showed Britons chose Europe over the U.S. as a preferred security partner with only ⁠18% ​viewing the U.S. as an ally. Controlling migration was a key focus in the campaign for Brexit, but the poll showed that 56% of Britons thought the ⁠UK's approach post-Brexit has failed and they would support the reinstating of freedom of movement with ⁠the EU ⁠for a closer trading relationship.

The ECFR said that a separate poll conducted across 15 EU countries showed two-thirds support for Britain to ‌return to ‌the EU in the future.