Qatar reports explosion at factory in Ras Laffan, no injuries or leak reported
An explosion occurred at a factory in Ras Laffan, Qatar, on Sunday, with no reported injuries or leaks, but the cause remains unclear.
- Country:
- Qatar
Qatar's interior ministry said an explosion occurred on Sunday at a factory in Ras Laffan, the site of the country's core LNG processing operations, with no injuries or leak reported.
Earlier, a Reuters witness said a loud boom was heard in the Qatari capital Doha. The circumstances behind the explosion were not immediately clear.
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