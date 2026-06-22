Qatar reports explosion at factory in Ras Laffan, no injuries or leak reported

Qatars Interior Ministry Said An Explosion Occurred On Sunday At A Factory In Ras Laffan

Qatar's ​interior ministry said ‌an explosion occurred on Sunday at a factory ‌in Ras Laffan, the site ‌of the country's core LNG processing ⁠operations, ​with ⁠no injuries or leak reported.

Earlier, ⁠a Reuters witness said ​a loud boom was ⁠heard in the Qatari ⁠capital ​Doha. The circumstances behind the explosion ⁠were not immediately clear.