Loud boom heard in Doha, reason unknown

A Loud Boom Was Heard In The Qatari Capital Doha On Sunday Evening

​A ‌loud boom ​was ‌heard in the ‌Qatari capital ‌Doha on ⁠Sunday ​evening, ⁠according to a ⁠Reuters ​witness.

The circumstances behind ⁠the ⁠boom ​were not ⁠immediately clear.