Loud boom heard in Doha, reason unknown
A loud boom was heard in Doha on Sunday evening, but the cause of the explosion remains unclear, with investigations still underway.
- Country:
- Qatar
A loud boom was heard in the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday evening, according to a Reuters witness.
The circumstances behind the boom were not immediately clear.
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