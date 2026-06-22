Qatar reports explosion at factory in Ras Laffan, several injured
An explosion occurred at a factory in Ras Laffan, Qatar, due to a technical or operational error, resulting in several injuries but no reported safety threats.
- Country:
- Qatar
Qatar's interior ministry said an explosion resulting from a "technical accident" occurred on Sunday at a factory in Ras Laffan, an industrial city north of the capital Doha and site of the country's core LNG processing operations.
It said several injuries were reported but no leak that "threatens safety". The ministry did not give the exact location of the explosion, but a source with knowledge of the matter said it occurred at the Barzan gas plant in Ras Laffan and was due to an "operational error".
A Reuters witness had said a loud boom was heard in Doha.