Qatar reports explosion at factory in Ras Laffan, several injured

Qatars Interior Ministry Said An Explosion Resulting From A Technical Accident Occurred On Sunday At A Factory In Ras Laffan

‌Qatar's interior ​ministry said an explosion resulting from a "technical accident" ‌occurred on Sunday at a factory in Ras Laffan, an industrial city north of the ‌capital Doha and site of ‌the country's core LNG processing operations.

It said several injuries were reported but no leak that "threatens ⁠safety". The ​ministry ⁠did not give the exact location of ⁠the explosion, but a source with knowledge of ​the matter said it occurred at the ⁠Barzan gas plant in Ras Laffan and ⁠was ​due to an "operational error".

A Reuters witness had said a loud ⁠boom was heard in Doha.