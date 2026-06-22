Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: G Jordan Goodwin to sign 3-year deal with Suns

Free agent guard Jordan Goodwin plans to ​sign a three-year, $19 million contract to return to the Phoenix Suns, ESPN reported on Sunday. The reported ​deal includes a player option in the third season.

Tennis-Noskova beats Pegula to lift ‌Berlin ​Open trophy

The Czech Republic's Linda Noskova scooped her first grasscourt title by beating American Jessica Pegula 6-4 4-6 6-3 in the Berlin Open final on Sunday. The eighth seed converted her third break point opportunity to clinch the opening set.

Golf-Clark holds on for wire-to-wire US Open win

Wyndham Clark held on for a rare wire-to-wire win at the U.S. Open ‌on Sunday, besting fellow American Sam Burns by one shot in a nerve-searing finale at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. The outright leader after all four rounds, Clark was only the ninth ever true wire-to-wire U.S. Open winner, as he picked up the title for a second time.

Reports: CJ McCollum signs 1-year deal to stay with Hawks

Veteran guard CJ McCollum, who helped lead the Hawks to the playoffs after a January trade, will remain in Atlanta after agreeing to a one-year, $21 million ‌contract extension, multiple outlets reported on Sunday. Per McCollum's agent, Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports Management, the deal includes a trade kicker. The 13-year veteran could have become a free agent as of June 30, the deadline for ‌him to be eligible for an extension.

Canada facing key injuries in run-up to Switzerland match

The Canadian national soccer team continues to go through the full range of emotions in the 2026 World Cup. The team earned its first point in World Cup play when it drew with Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 on home turf in Toronto on June 12. Then on Thursday, the Canadians blistered Qatar 6-0 to control their own destiny in Group B.

Rangers place RHP Jack Leiter (ankle) on 15-day IL

Texas Rangers right-hander Jack Leiter was scheduled to start against the Miami Marlins on ⁠Tuesday, but he ​landed on the 15-day disabled list on Sunday, retroactive to ⁠Friday, due to a right ankle impingement. Leiter, 26, was replaced on the active roster by right-hander Jose Corniell, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock.

Tennis-Serena Williams handed Wimbledon singles wildcard

American great Serena Williams will make a stunning return to singles at this year's Wimbledon after being ⁠handed the final wildcard by the All England Club on Sunday. The seven-time Wimbledon singles champion was already assured of a return to the championships for the first time in four years after accepting a doubles wildcard with sister Venus.

Golf-Clark wins second US Open golf title

Wyndham ​Clark won the U.S. Open with a one shot victory over fellow American Sam Burns at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Sunday. It was the second time he won the major.

Marlins place C Liam Hicks ⁠on IL, DFA Christopher Morel

The Miami Marlins placed catcher Liam Hicks on the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the visiting San Francisco Giants and designated infielder Christopher Morel for assignment. Miami also activated outfielder Griffin Conine (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list and recalled catcher Brian Navarreto from ⁠Triple-A ​Jacksonville.

Oilers sign F Jason Dickinson to 5-year, $20M deal

Pending unrestricted free agent forward Jason Dickinson agreed to a five-year, $20 million contract to remain with the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. Dickinson was acquired by Edmonton along with Colton Dach from the Chicago Blackhawks on March 4 in exchange for fellow forward Andrew Mangiapane and a conditional first-round draft pick in 2027.

Soccer-Conchas for World Cup wins in Los Angeles give fans a yummy way to celebrate

With customers queued up and spilling ⁠onto the sidewalk at Cookieteria by Lovely, eager to grab fresh World Cup-themed conchas, baker Erika Lopez is worried about letting some down. The conchas, a Mexican sweet bread often eaten with hot chocolate or coffee, have become ⁠a hit in the Mexican and general communities in the area, ⁠as people demonstrate their support for their sides by chomping into their favourite colours.

Kraken acquire F Mackie Samoskevich from Panthers for 2 draft picks

The Seattle Kraken added a young right-shot winger Sunday, acquiring Mackie Samoskevich from the Florida Panthers for two draft picks ahead of this week's NHL Draft. Florida received the No. 25 pick in the 2026 draft, a ‌selection Seattle previously obtained from the Tampa ‌Bay Lightning, along with a conditional second-round pick in 2027. The second-rounder will be the higher of the Winnipeg Jets ​or Columbus Blue Jackets picks that Seattle had previously acquired.