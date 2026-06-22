Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Noskova beats Pegula to lift Berlin Open trophy

The Czech Republic's Linda Noskova scooped her first grasscourt ​title by beating American Jessica Pegula 6-4 4-6 6-3 in the Berlin Open final on Sunday. The ​eighth seed converted her third break point opportunity to clinch the opening set.

Golf-Clark ‌holds ​on for wire-to-wire US Open win

Wyndham Clark held on through challenging conditions and an unfriendly crowd for a rare wire-to-wire win at the U.S. Open on Sunday, fending off a late charge by American Sam Burns in a nerve-searing finale at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Clark became only the ninth ever true wire-to-wire U.S. Open winner, as ‌he kept the outright lead following all four rounds, after Martin Kaymer in 2014, picking up the title for a second time.

MLB roundup: Brewers score 8 runs in 2nd to power past Braves

William Contreras hit a three-run homer to cap an eight-run outburst in the second inning, and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Atlanta Braves 9-4 on Sunday. The victory enabled the National League Central-leading Brewers to salvage one game against the NL East-leading Braves in the ‌three-game set. It also ended their three-game losing streak.

Reports: CJ McCollum signs 1-year deal to stay with Hawks

Veteran guard CJ McCollum, who helped lead the Hawks to the playoffs after a January trade, will ‌remain in Atlanta after agreeing to a one-year, $21 million contract extension, multiple outlets reported on Sunday. Per McCollum's agent, Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports Management, the deal includes a trade kicker. The 13-year veteran could have become a free agent as of June 30, the deadline for him to be eligible for an extension.

Canada facing key injuries in run-up to Switzerland match

The Canadian national soccer team continues to go through the full range of emotions in the 2026 World Cup. The team earned its first point in World Cup play when it ⁠drew with Bosnia and ​Herzegovina 1-1 on home turf in Toronto on June ⁠12. Then on Thursday, the Canadians blistered Qatar 6-0 to control their own destiny in Group B.

Panthers land Brady Tkachuk in blockbuster deal with Senators

Brady Tkachuk is heading to Florida, where he will join his brother Matthew with the Panthers in one of the NHL's biggest offseason ⁠moves. The Ottawa Senators are trading their captain to the Panthers for a package of draft picks, the teams announced Sunday. Ottawa will receive Florida's two first-round picks in this year's draft -- No. 9 and No. 25 overall -- along with a first-round pick ​in 2029 that is top-10 protected and a second-round pick in 2027.

Soccer-Iran leave note of thanks in LA locker room after draw with Belgium

Iran left a message in their SoFi Stadium locker room ⁠on Sunday thanking Los Angeles for its hospitality during the World Cup and saying they are leaving with dignity after a 0-0 draw with Belgium kept alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages. Los Angeles hosted both of Iran's Group G matches so far, with the team returning to ⁠their ​base in Tijuana, Mexico between games.

Tennis-Serena Williams handed Wimbledon singles wildcard

American great Serena Williams will make a stunning return to singles at this year's Wimbledon after being handed the final wildcard by the All England Club on Sunday. The seven-time Wimbledon singles champion was already assured of a return to the championships for the first time in four years after accepting a doubles wildcard with sister Venus.

Golf-Clark hopes US Open win brings him a step ⁠closer to redemption

Wyndham Clark captured his second U.S. Open title at Shinnecock Hills on Sunday but concedes he still has a lot of work to do to win back the fans after causing serious damage in the ⁠Oakmont Country Club locker room at last year's event. Clark ⁠held on to beat Sam Burns by one shot in a nerve-searing final round in Southampton, where many fans left before the end of his third round and heckled him during the fourth.

Reports: Thunder trading G Aaron Wiggins to Hawks

The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading reserve guard Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks for ‌two second-round draft picks, according to multiple ‌reports on Sunday night. Atlanta will send Oklahoma City its second-round pick in 2030 and the least favorable of the ​Hawks/Los Angeles Lakers second-rounder in 2032, per the reports.