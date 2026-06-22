Rugby-England name five uncapped players in squad for Nations Championship
England coach Steve Borthwick has named a 36-player squad for the inaugural Nations Championship campaign, including a match against world champions South Africa in Johannesburg.
- Country:
- England
England coach Steve Borthwick has named a 36-player squad for the first three matches of their inaugural Nations Championship campaign in July that includes a trip to Johannesburg to face world champions South Africa.
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