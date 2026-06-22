SAPS Prepares for Planned Demonstrations in South Africa

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has received a detailed briefing from South African Police Service (SAPS) leadership on the country's state of preparedness ahead of planned demonstrations scheduled for 30 June 2026. The meeting, attended by Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, Deputy National Commissioners, Provincial Commissioners and senior intelligence and operational officials, focused on security plans designed to ensure that demonstrations take place peacefully and within the law. Officials presented national and provincial operational strategies aimed at maintaining public safety, protecting communities and responding swiftly to any potential security threats.

Government strengthens coordination with security partners

Following the briefing, Cachalia expressed confidence in the preparations made by SAPS and said the police service is ready to manage the upcoming demonstrations. As part of broader security planning, the Acting Minister and Deputy Ministers of Police will meet with Defence Minister officials and premiers from all nine provinces during the coming week. The discussions will focus on strengthening coordination among security agencies and ensuring adequate support where needed.

Government will also engage with representatives of the private security industry, recognising the role private security companies play in supporting public safety efforts. In addition, the Ministry of Police plans to visit areas that have previously experienced instability to assess operational readiness on the ground and reinforce policing measures where necessary.

Police warn against violence and unlawful conduct

While reaffirming the constitutional right of citizens to protest peacefully, Cachalia stressed that law enforcement agencies will not tolerate violence, intimidation, criminal activity or any actions that threaten public safety. He also highlighted ongoing enforcement operations to verify the legal status of foreign nationals residing in South Africa. According to the Acting Minister, these operations are intended to ensure compliance with immigration laws and that individuals possess valid documentation. Authorities said legal action will be taken where violations are identified.

Cachalia urged Provincial Commissioners to enforce the law fairly and decisively, calling for a swift response to any acts of incitement, intimidation or criminal behaviour linked to the demonstrations. He assured South Africans that public safety remains a top priority and said SAPS remains committed to protecting all people in the country while safeguarding constitutional rights and maintaining law and order. Police officials will continue daily monitoring and operational assessments throughout the week to maintain stability and ensure rapid responses to any emerging risks ahead of the planned demonstrations.