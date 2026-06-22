Free State Voter Registration Weekend Ends Without Major Incidents

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Free State has described the recent voter registration weekend as a success, with no major security incidents reported across the province. According to police, registration activities were conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner, reflecting the commitment of residents to democratic participation and responsible citizenship. Communities across the province played an important role in ensuring that voter registration stations operated without disruption. SAPS said the calm atmosphere throughout the weekend demonstrated respect for the country's democratic processes and the rule of law.

Provincial Commissioner thanks communities and stakeholders

Free State Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thabang Lesia expressed appreciation to residents, political parties, electoral officials, community organisations and other stakeholders who contributed to the smooth running of the registration process. He said the cooperation shown by communities made it easier for law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties and helped create a safe environment at registration venues.

Lieutenant General Lesia commended residents for conducting themselves with discipline and respect throughout the weekend, noting that their positive participation contributed significantly to the success of the operation. The Provincial Commissioner also acknowledged the efforts of police officers deployed across the province, thanking them for their dedication in protecting communities and safeguarding election-related activities.

SAPS to continue supporting safe elections

The police service reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), government departments, community structures and other partners as preparations continue for the upcoming elections.

SAPS said maintaining peace, stability and public safety during the electoral period remains a priority. The organisation will continue supporting measures that ensure all election-related activities take place in a secure and peaceful environment. Officials stressed that the police service remains committed to fulfilling its constitutional responsibility of protecting citizens, securing communities and safeguarding democratic processes throughout the election cycle.

The successful voter registration weekend has been viewed as a positive step towards the upcoming elections, with authorities and stakeholders encouraged by the level of public cooperation witnessed across the province.