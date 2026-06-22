Soccer-Pisa appoint Bianco as head coach

Pisa Have Appointed Paolo Bianco As Head Coach To Replace Oscar Hiljemark Whose Fivemonth Stint Ended With The Side Being Relegated From Serie A

Pisa have appointed ​Paolo Bianco as ​head coach to ‌replace Oscar ​Hiljemark whose five-month stint ended with the side being ‌relegated from Serie A, the club said on Monday. Pisa, who had returned to Serie A after a ‌34-year absence, suffered an immediate return to ‌the second tier after finishing bottom with 18 points.

Bianco arrives after terminating his contract with AC Monza where ⁠he spent ​a ⁠year in charge, overseeing 43 matches and guiding the side ⁠back to Italy’s top flight following their relegation ​to Serie B in 2025. “Pisa Sporting Club is ⁠pleased to announce that, effective today, Paolo Bianco is ⁠the ​new head coach of the first team,” the club said in a statement.

Bianco began ⁠his senior managerial career at Modena followed by a ⁠brief ⁠12-match spell in charge of Frosinone, before moving to Monza.