Soccer-Pisa appoint Bianco as head coach

Pisa have appointed Paolo Bianco as their new head coach, replacing Oscar Hiljemark, who led the team to relegation from Serie A after a five-month stint.

Reuters | Pisa Have Appointed Paolo Bianco As Head Coach To Replace Oscar Hiljemark Whose Fivemonth Stint Ended With The Side Being Relegated From Serie A | Updated: 22-06-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 21:28 IST
Soccer-Pisa appoint Bianco as head coach
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pisa have appointed ​Paolo Bianco as ​head coach to ‌replace Oscar ​Hiljemark whose five-month stint ended with the side being ‌relegated from Serie A, the club said on Monday. Pisa, who had returned to Serie A after a ‌34-year absence, suffered an immediate return to ‌the second tier after finishing bottom with 18 points.

Bianco arrives after terminating his contract with AC Monza where ⁠he spent ​a ⁠year in charge, overseeing 43 matches and guiding the side ⁠back to Italy’s top flight following their relegation ​to Serie B in 2025. “Pisa Sporting Club is ⁠pleased to announce that, effective today, Paolo Bianco is ⁠the ​new head coach of the first team,” the club said in a statement.

Bianco began ⁠his senior managerial career at Modena followed by a ⁠brief ⁠12-match spell in charge of Frosinone, before moving to Monza.

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