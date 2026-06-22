Soccer-Dutch delight as Summerville picks them over Suriname and makes immediate impact

Crysencio Summerville's international allegiance was up in the ​air just months ago, but the winger's decision to ​represent the Netherlands at the 2026 World ‌Cup ​is proving a masterstroke for player and country.

The Rotterdam-born forward was firmly in Suriname's sights as the South American former Dutch colony chased their World Cup debut through the ‌inter-confederation playoffs in March. But an ill-timed injury meant Summerville was sidelined at the time of Suriname's playoff defeat, sparing him from making an immediate choice between his birth country and his parents' homeland.

Once it was clear coach Ronald Koeman wanted him for ‌the Netherlands, the 24-year-old made up his mind. "It’s a decision in which both emotion and reason play a role," ‌Summerville told Voetbal International magazine earlier this month.

"It’s also a choice for the rest of your life. I discussed it thoroughly with my family and the people closest to me. “I’ve always played for the Netherlands’ youth national teams. But I also feel like a son of Suriname. Every holiday, ⁠I ​try to go there, and a ⁠lot of my family lives there. When I walk down the steps of the plane, I say that I’m home again.”

CAUGHT THE COACH'S EYE Summerville ⁠had not been on the Dutch radar this time last year, but an impressive Premier League season at West Ham United, despite the ​London club being relegated, caught Koeman’s eye.

“In the end, I chose what is best for myself and for ⁠my career,” he explained. “In everything I do, I aim for the very highest level. And the chances of success are greatest with the Dutch national ⁠team.”

It ​is a decision that has worked out for both him and the Netherlands over recent weeks. “I think he is fantastic in a variety of ways from the right side, whether as a substitute or a starter,” purred Koeman after ⁠Saturday’s 5-1 thumping of Sweden, where Summerville came on at halftime and scored the last goal.

He also found the net ⁠against Japan in a 2-2 ⁠draw at the start of the World Cup for the Dutch in only his third international. “Cry brings pace, but he is also very intelligent between the lines and he retains ‌possession well. I really ‌enjoy watching him play,” Koeman added.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in ​Atlanta; Editing by Toby Davis)