Soccer-Milestone Messi sends Argentina to World Cup knockout stage

Lionel Messi rewrote the World Cup record ​books on Monday, becoming the tournament's all-time leading scorer with both ‌goals ​in Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria that secured the holders' passage to the last 32.

Messi took his World Cup tally to 18 goals when he netted in the 38th and 95th minutes, despite an earlier stumble from the penalty spot, as Argentina secured their second win to move on ‌to six points in Group J. His first strike took him past Germany's Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in men's World Cup history and his second ensured he moved beyond Marta's 17 goals in the women's tournament, which had stood as the overall record.

"We've already given people several joys, but we'll try to give them more," said Messi. "The important thing is the qualification, winning all the matches is always in ‌our plans. "This whole group lives this with a lot of happiness. When we get together, we enjoy being together, competing, training, the day-to-day, and seeing the people like this."

The Inter Miami playmaker, ‌who will celebrate his 39th birthday on Wednesday, showed few signs of slowing down when he claimed his fourth and fifth goals in two matches so far at the finals. PENALTY MISS

That was despite showing a familiar weakness from the penalty spot when he squandered an eighth-minute opportunity to move past Klose's mark, which Messi had matched with a hat-trick against Algeria last Tuesday. Lautaro Martinez had been scythed down as he burst into the area by a combination of Stefan Posch and Xaver Schlager ⁠although referee ​Amin Omar needed to view the pitchside monitor before ⁠awarding the penalty that Messi dragged wide.

That was the third World Cup penalty miss of his career, the first coming against Iceland in Russia in 2018 and the second versus Poland four years later. David Alaba then twice frustrated Messi, poking the ⁠ball towards keeper Alexander Schlager as he shaped to shoot and later blocking a goal-bound strike, but there was little the Austrian defence could do to prevent Argentina taking the lead.

Thiago Almada was the architect of the opener ​when he drove towards the area, laying off possession to Facundo Medina on his left and, after Almada allowed the return pass to roll through his legs, an unmarked Messi ⁠calmly stroked home. Emi Martinez pushed Marcel Sabitzer's set-piece to safety, having seen Cristian Romero give away a needless free kick on the edge of the penalty area, as Austria sought the equaliser early in the second half.

Michael Gregoritsch headed his later looping effort ⁠high ​over the bar for Ralf Rangnick's side, who rarely managed to muster the quality in the final third to trouble their opponents. 'BRAVE AND COURAGEOUS'

Messi almost set up Nico Gonzalez to score and give the champions breathing space, but the substitute headed a left-wing corner across the face of the Austrian goal soon after the hydration break. The second goal did eventually arrive through Messi mere moments before ⁠the final whistle.

Julian Alvarez's initial attempt was saved by Schlager but the rebound was worked to Messi who, after seeing his first shot blocked, pounced to drive in a low strike from six ⁠yards out that confirmed the points. "We were brave and ⁠courageous against the ball and with the ball," said Rangnick, whose side have three points after beating Jordan 3-1 in their opener.

"We were in possession more than others expected but unfortunately we weren't able to nullify every counter attack and in the second half we did a much better job ‌except for the last five minutes." Argentina ‌face Jordan in Dallas and Austria take on Algeria in Kansas to wrap up the group on ​Saturday.