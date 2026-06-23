Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Wizards weigh options at No. 1 on eve of NBA draft

BYU star AJ Dybantsa ​packs an advanced offensive game with a high level of maturity and few flaws to dissect. ​Kansas standout Darryn Peterson may potentially become the better player, but his ‌one ​college season was littered with concerns and even fewer explanations.

Patrice Bergeron, Carey Price headline Hockey Hall of Fame inductees

Patrice Bergeron, Carey Price and Keith Tkachuk headlined the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2026 unveiled on Monday. Bergeron, Price, Tkachuk, Pekka Rinne and Cindy Curley were elected as players while longtime executive Brian ‌Burke will be inducted as a builder.

Heat reportedly land Giannis Antetokounmpo in mega-trade with Bucks

The long-rumored trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo finally occurred, with the Milwaukee Bucks dealing the superstar big man to the Miami Heat late Monday night, according to multiple media outlets. The Heat reportedly sent the Bucks a package featuring guard Tyler Herro, center Kel'el Ware, forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., guard Kasparas Jakucionis, first-round draft picks in 2026 (No. 13 overall), 2031 and 2033, a pick ‌swap in 2030 and a 2033 second-round selection.

Christian Pulisic practices, on track for USMNT group stage finale

Christian Pulisic practiced with the U.S. men's national team on Monday, his first team workout since straining his left calf ‌in the World Cup-opening win over Paraguay. Pulisic worked in the team setting and without the protective calf sleeve he wore in focused individual training sessions last week prior to the USMNT defeating Australia to move to 2-0 in Group D.

Panthers among Stanley Cup favorites after Tkachuk blockbuster

The blockbuster trade that unites Brady Tkachuk with his brother in Florida also drove oddsmakers to move the Panthers among the favorites to win the 2026-27 Stanley Cup. Coming off a season in which the Panthers finished 14th in the Eastern Conference ⁠and missed ​the playoffs, general manager Bill Zito made the bold move ⁠of parting with a package of picks that includes three first-rounders. Florida also sent Mackie Samoskevich to the Seattle Kraken earlier on Sunday before landing Brady Tkachuk to team with brother Matthew.

Manny Machado homers for game's only run as Padres top Braves, 1-0

Manny Machado ⁠homered Monday night and Michael King fired seven scoreless innings as the San Diego Padres blanked the visiting Atlanta Braves 1-0. King (5-6) allowed six hits and walked none while fanning five in his first win since May 18, when he earned ​a 1-0 decision over the Los Angeles Dodgers. King, who lost his last four decisions, threw 62 of his 93 pitches for strikes.

Reports: Wolves deal Julius Randle to Nets in 3-team trade

The ⁠Brooklyn Nets reportedly added former All-Star forward Julius Randle and moved up five spots in the first round of the draft in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls on Monday, the night before the draft. According to multiple media outlets, Minnesota dealt ⁠Randle ​and the 28th overall pick in the Tuesday draft to the Nets for the 33rd overall selection.

Soccer-Messi breaks World Cup scoring record with a stunning double

Lionel Messi became the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, netting twice during Argentina's 2-0 Group J win over Austria on Monday. The double also extended Messi's scoring streak to six consecutive World Cup matches.

Owner of NHL's Knights launches bid for Vegas NBA expansion franchise

Vegas Golden Knights ⁠owner Bill Foley officially entered the bidding to bring an NBA expansion franchise to Sin City. Foley, whose sports ownership portfolio features Premier League (AFC Bournemouth) and Ligue 1 (FC Lorient) soccer franchises, would plan to use the ⁠same arena on the strip -- T-Mobile Arena -- that houses ⁠his NHL team if awarded an expansion team.

Soccer-Mbappe double sends France into knockout rounds after lengthy weather delay

Kylian Mbappe scored his second double of the tournament and Ousmane Dembele added a third as France eased into the last 32 with a 3-0 victory over Iraq on Monday in the first match of this ‌World Cup beset by a lengthy ‌weather stoppage. Mbappe’s goals, on his 100th international appearance, came nearly three hours apart after thunderstorms in the region delayed ​the second-half kickoff by a shade under two hours.