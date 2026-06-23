Soccer-Australia's Central Coast Mariners get new owners after months under league control

Australian A-League club Central Coast ​Mariners have found new ​ownership after they were ‌taken over ​by the league in January. Total Soccer Growth Holdings (TSG), an international investment group ‌that is the majority shareholder of English club Queens Park Rangers and also has a stake in Los Angeles FC, has been ‌announced as the new owners of the Mariners, the club ‌said in a statement on Tuesday. The Mariners had been under the control of the Australian Professional Leagues (APL), which operates and manages the A-League, since January ⁠after ​previous owner Mike ⁠Charlesworth forfeited his club participation agreement (CPA).

"We are delighted to make an entry ⁠into the A-Leagues with an investment into Central Coast Mariners FC. We ​see Australian football as a major growth area in the ⁠sport internationally, and are excited to return Central Coast Mariners to the ⁠era ​of valuing and nurturing young Coasties," said Ruben Gnanalingam, majority shareholder of TSG. "We appreciate how turbulent and uncertain the last ⁠season has been for the club and we intend to do ⁠our utmost ⁠to restore energy and enthusiasm for this special football club, both on and off the pitch."

The ‌acquisition excludes ‌the women's team.