Olympics-Speed skating moves to Netherlands, Lyon to host ice sports in 2030 Winter Games

The International Olympic Committee has approved a venue plan for the 2030 Winter Olympics, shifting speed skating to the Netherlands and relocating ice sports from Nice to Lyon.

Reuters | Speed Skating Is Set For A Move To The Netherlands In The Winter Olympics | Updated: 23-06-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 16:57 IST
Olympics-Speed skating moves to Netherlands, Lyon to host ice sports in 2030 Winter Games
Thomas Bach
  • Country:
  • France

Speed skating is set ​for a move ​to the Netherlands ‌in the ​2030 Winter Olympics, after the IOC's executive board approved a venue ‌plan for the Games to be hosted in the French Alps, with several ice sports also moving from ‌Nice to Lyon.

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