Olympics-Speed skating moves to Netherlands, Lyon to host ice sports in 2030 Winter Games
The International Olympic Committee has approved a venue plan for the 2030 Winter Olympics, shifting speed skating to the Netherlands and relocating ice sports from Nice to Lyon.
- Country:
- France
Speed skating is set for a move to the Netherlands in the 2030 Winter Olympics, after the IOC's executive board approved a venue plan for the Games to be hosted in the French Alps, with several ice sports also moving from Nice to Lyon.
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