Swiss government throws weight behind 2038 Winter Olympics bid

Switzerland's government on Monday ​formally backed a bid ​to host the Olympic ‌and ​Paralympic Winter Games in 2038, clearing another hurdle for the games to return to the ‌Alpine country for the first time since 1948. A winter sports powerhouse, Switzerland is the frontrunner to host the 2038 games and ‌has been in what is known as privileged dialogue with ‌the International Olympic Committee.

It has until the end of 2027 to ready its bid to the IOC without competition from other countries. The Swiss ⁠federal ​council said consultations ⁠on the 2038 plan were broadly positive and has approved submitting the ⁠plan, which includes federal funding of up to 200 million Swiss francs ($247 ​million), to parliament, where it needs final approval.

Previously, the ⁠IOC said if the Swiss political consultation process is successfully completed by ⁠the ​end of this year, a host election could happen in April 2027. Alpine populations are concerned that the Winter Games, ⁠with the construction and human activity, plus tens of thousands of visitors ⁠for the ⁠16-day competition, would be an environmental burden for the fragile ecosystem of these mountains.

($1 = 0.8082 Swiss ‌francs)