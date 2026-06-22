Swiss government throws weight behind 2038 Winter Olympics bid

Switzerland's government has formally backed a bid to host the 2038 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, clearing a hurdle for the country's potential return to hosting the event since 1948.

Reuters | Switzerlands Government On Monday Formally Backed A Bid To Host The Olympic And Paralympic Winter Games In | Updated: 22-06-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 14:59 IST
Swiss government throws weight behind 2038 Winter Olympics bid
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Switzerland's government on Monday ​formally backed a bid ​to host the Olympic ‌and ​Paralympic Winter Games in 2038, clearing another hurdle for the games to return to the ‌Alpine country for the first time since 1948. A winter sports powerhouse, Switzerland is the frontrunner to host the 2038 games and ‌has been in what is known as privileged dialogue with ‌the International Olympic Committee.

It has until the end of 2027 to ready its bid to the IOC without competition from other countries. The Swiss ⁠federal ​council said consultations ⁠on the 2038 plan were broadly positive and has approved submitting the ⁠plan, which includes federal funding of up to 200 million Swiss francs ($247 ​million), to parliament, where it needs final approval.

Previously, the ⁠IOC said if the Swiss political consultation process is successfully completed by ⁠the ​end of this year, a host election could happen in April 2027. Alpine populations are concerned that the Winter Games, ⁠with the construction and human activity, plus tens of thousands of visitors ⁠for the ⁠16-day competition, would be an environmental burden for the fragile ecosystem of these mountains.

($1 = 0.8082 Swiss ‌francs)

TRENDING

1
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
2
Australia extends fuel excise relief to ease household cost pressures

Australia extends fuel excise relief to ease household cost pressures

Australia
3
Golf-Clark builds six-stroke lead heading into US Open final round

Golf-Clark builds six-stroke lead heading into US Open final round

United States
4
Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repairs

Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repair...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026