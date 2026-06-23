FACTBOX-From coffee to booze: Rafael Oliveira, the new boss of Heineken

Heineken has appointed Rafael Oliveira as its new CEO, marking the first time an executive from outside the company has been chosen for the role.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 13:24 IST
FACTBOX-From coffee to booze: Rafael Oliveira, the new boss of Heineken

Heineken appointed Rafael Oliveira as its ​new CEO on Tuesday, ending ​a months-long search for a ‌successor to ​Dolf van den Brink, who led the world's No.2 brewer for six years since 2020 ‌before he resigned in January. Oliveira joins from JDE Peet's, one of the world's largest coffee companies, where he has been CEO since 2024. He ‌is the first executive to be appointed from outside Heineken's ranks.

Here's what ‌to know about him:

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