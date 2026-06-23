Motorcycling-Marquez extends with Ducati until 2028

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has extended his contract with Ducati until 2028, reaffirming his commitment to the Italian manufacturer.

Reuters | Reigning Motogp Champion Marc Marquez Has Extended His Contract With Ducati Until | Updated: 23-06-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 14:05 IST
Motorcycling-Marquez extends with Ducati until 2028
Marc Marquez
  • Country:
  • Spain

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has ​extended his contract with Ducati ​until 2028, the Italian ‌manufacturer said ​on Tuesday. The 33-year-old Spaniard joined Ducati in 2024 and made a remarkable comeback the next ‌year, winning his seventh MotoGP championship at the Japanese Grand Prix — his first since 2019. This season began with a series of injuries, but Marquez ‌soon returned to top form. He secured his 100th career victory across ‌all classes with a commanding win at the Hungarian Grand Prix at Balaton Park earlier this month, less than a month after undergoing shoulder and foot surgery. He ⁠followed it ​up with victory ⁠at the Czech Grand Prix on Sunday. "I'm red. I'm super happy with this new ⁠agreement with the Ducati Lenovo Team and to continue being part of this ​family," Marquez said in a statement.

"With this renewal, they have once again ⁠reaffirmed this commitment, respecting my times and giving me the peace of mind I ⁠needed ​to make the right decision." Marquez heads into this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix trailing championship leader Marco Bezzecchi by 40 points.

"I continue to compete ⁠because I love this sport and I want to achieve even more ambitious ⁠goals. I'm ⁠convinced this is the right place to do it. As long as I'm here, I'll give my all to ‌paint ‌the future red," he said.

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