Soccer-Ipswich appoint Gary O'Neil as new manager

Ipswich Town have appointed Gary O'Neil as their new manager on a three-year contract, bringing Premier League experience and a track record of securing top-flight survival.

Reuters | Ipswich Town Have Appointed Gary Oneil As Their New Manager On A Threeyear Contract Running Until The End Of Season | Updated: 23-06-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 20:56 IST
Soccer-Ipswich appoint Gary O'Neil as new manager
Gary O'Neil
  • Country:
  • England

Ipswich Town ​have appointed Gary ​O'Neil as ‌their new ​manager on a three-year contract running until the ‌end of season 2029, the English Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

O'Neil, 43, ‌arrives with earlier top-flight experience, having ‌previously managed Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. He secured top-flight survival for ⁠both ​sides during ⁠his tenure, guiding Bournemouth to a 15th-place finish ⁠and Wolves to 14th in his respective ​debut seasons.

"I have followed the progress ⁠the club has made over the last few ⁠years ​closely and to now have the opportunity to lead Ipswich Town ⁠in the Premier League is something I ⁠am ⁠hugely excited by," O'Neil said in a statement.

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