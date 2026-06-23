Soccer-Ipswich appoint Gary O'Neil as new manager

Ipswich Town Have Appointed Gary Oneil As Their New Manager On A Threeyear Contract Running Until The End Of Season

Ipswich Town ​have appointed Gary ​O'Neil as ‌their new ​manager on a three-year contract running until the ‌end of season 2029, the English Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

O'Neil, 43, ‌arrives with earlier top-flight experience, having ‌previously managed Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. He secured top-flight survival for ⁠both ​sides during ⁠his tenure, guiding Bournemouth to a 15th-place finish ⁠and Wolves to 14th in his respective ​debut seasons.

"I have followed the progress ⁠the club has made over the last few ⁠years ​closely and to now have the opportunity to lead Ipswich Town ⁠in the Premier League is something I ⁠am ⁠hugely excited by," O'Neil said in a statement.