Soccer-Ipswich appoint Gary O'Neil as new manager
Ipswich Town have appointed Gary O'Neil as their new manager on a three-year contract, bringing Premier League experience and a track record of securing top-flight survival.
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Ipswich Town have appointed Gary O'Neil as their new manager on a three-year contract running until the end of season 2029, the English Premier League club announced on Tuesday.
O'Neil, 43, arrives with earlier top-flight experience, having previously managed Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. He secured top-flight survival for both sides during his tenure, guiding Bournemouth to a 15th-place finish and Wolves to 14th in his respective debut seasons.
"I have followed the progress the club has made over the last few years closely and to now have the opportunity to lead Ipswich Town in the Premier League is something I am hugely excited by," O'Neil said in a statement.